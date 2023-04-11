Chelsea in talks with Gavi over shock free transfer: report

Chelsea have opened talks over signing Barcelona star Gavi this summer, in a move that would shock the transfer market once more.

The Blues are in disarray at current, finding themselves in the bottom half of the table on the final straight of the season. Club record scorer Frank Lampard has returned to the helm to manage the club until the end of the season, following Graham Potter's sacking.

Chelsea have a surplus of first-team stars – but that hasn't stopped them from opening dialogue over a move for Gavi.

Chelsea are in for Gavi this summer (Image credit: Getty)

According to Spanish outlet AS (opens in new tab), the Blues have held talks with Gavi's agent, interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The La Masia graduate signed an extension to his deal this season – but still, Barcelona risk his leaving for free after La Liga stepped in to void the new deal. With the Spanish football authorities declaring that Gavi's new contract could not be agreed if the Catalan giants registered the 18-year-old as a first-team player on January 31, thanks to a temporary injunction, taken out behind La Liga's back.

However, ESPN (opens in new tab) have since reported claimed that Barça missed the deadline to officially file their lawsuit – and that the Blaugrana have been close to the league's spending limit of around €600 million.

Gavi had the No.6 shirt handed to him after his extension rescinded, with him returning to the No.30 he wore as an academy player.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas stepped in to rescind Gavi's last deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea would likely use Gavi to beef up their midfield, having lost Jorginho in January and with Mason Mount no closer to agreeing a new deal.

Gavi is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

