Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel to be handed a £200m summer budget

Thomas Tuchel will be handed a £200m transfer budget this summer after steering Chelsea to Champions League success, according to reports.

Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard’s replacement in January and did a magnificent job in his first half-season at the helm.

As well as guiding Chelsea to the FA Cup final and a top-four finish in the Premier League, Tuchel led the club to European glory.

The Blues fully deserved their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

And the club has wasted little time in starting its recruitment drive ahead of next term, when Chelsea will hope to challenge for the Premier League title.

Romelu Lukaku has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, where reinforcements in defence, midfield and up front are being sought.

According to the Metro , Tuchel will be given up to £200m to spend on new signings in the coming months.

Chelsea splashed the cash last summer, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell for a combined £226m.

And Roman Abramovich is once again willing to put his hand in his pocket following Tuchel’s terrific work to date.

The Chelsea boss is keen to sign at least three players with his budget, the report states, with Declan Rice and Adama Traore also mentioned as possible targets.

"Two or three [new signings] could be very, very good,” Tuchel said. “It’s a constant thing to never deny change.

"That you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing."

The German is also expected to put pen to paper on a contract extension in the next few days, with his current deal only running until 2022.

Tuchel is only the second manager to lead Chelsea to Champions League glory, after Roberto Di Matteo in 2012.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?