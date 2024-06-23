Chelsea to sign Copa America 2024 star in cut-price deal: report

Chelsea have approached a Copa America 2024 star over a potential deal this summer, as they look to improve their striking options.

The Blues have already completed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham this window, and they showing no signs of slowing down as they look to make further additions to their squad.

And, with Nicolas Jackson having struggled in front of goal during his debut season at the club, it seems Chelsea are keen on bolstering their options in attack ahead of the new term.



According to The Athletic, Chelsea have made contact with Lille striker Jonathan David's representatives, with the 24-year-old having been made available by the French side this summer.

David, who is currently playing for Canada at Copa America 2024, has just one year remaining on his contract at Lille and is unlikely to sign an extension. The Ligue 1 side, therefore, want to cash in on him this summer before losing the striker for free in a year's time.

Indeed, Lille president Olivier Letang recently stated that David would be allowed to leave the club this summer, suggesting a cut-price deal might be available.



Transfermarkt currently values David at €50m, but negotiations could see the talented forward move to Stamford Bridge for less.

David joined Lille in the summer of 2020 for €27m from Belgian side Gent, and has gone onto score 84 goals in 183 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club.

His record for Canada is just as impressive, too: in 49 games he's bagged 26 times. Though he failed to get off the mark at Copa America 2024 in their opening 2-0 defeat to Argentina, Chile and Peru present better opportunities for David to help his side into the knockout stages.

