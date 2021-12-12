Chelsea transfer news: Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is likely to have offers to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Chelsea next summer, according to reports.

The Denmark international's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2022, and there has been little progress in discussions over a new deal.

Christensen has only started three Premier League games since the end of October, and Thomas Tuchel revealed that his contract stand-off with the club was the reason for his reduced involvement.

"We have the hope it influences the contract situation a little bit," he said two weeks ago.

"It was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same as me and the club. This is why, for me, it was a zero-problem situation because everybody wanted the same as I understood it.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk."

There has been no change in the situation since Tuchel made those comments, however.

Chelsea are said to be on the lookout for potential replacements should Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger all depart ahead of next season.

All four centre-backs are set to become free agents next summer and Chelsea are struggling to agree terms with each of them.

Rudiger looks likely to move overseas, with clubs in Spain and France showing an interest in him.

Christensen could remain in England, though, with Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United all thought to be keen.

That is according to a report by the Daily Star which lists the three Premier League sides among the defender's admirers.

Spurs are the latest club to join the race for Christensen's signature as Antonio Conte seeks defensive reinforcements.

However, foreign clubs could steal a march on their English rivals in January when they will be permitted to open talks with Christensen.

