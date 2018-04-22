City's Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year
A Premier League title-winning campaign with Manchester City saw Leroy Sane recognised as the PFA Young Player of the Year.
The 22-year-old Germany international has been a key member of a successful City side during Pep Guardiola's second campaign in charge, scoring nine goals and supplying 12 assists for team-mates in the league.
He was an unused substitute as City thrashed Swansea 5-0 at home in their first outing since being confirmed as champions.
And the former Schalke star is likely to play a prominent role for Joachim Low's Germany as they seek to retain the World Cup in Russia.
Sane said: "I'm really honoured to win this award, thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, the fans, the whole of Man City.
"Also congrats to all the players who were [in contention with me] to win this award, because I think also they deserved it. They played a really good season for their clubs."
