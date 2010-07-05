Collina to oversee Ukrainian referee shake-up
By app
KIEV - Italian Pierluigi Collina, who refereed the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, has signed a two-year contract to re-organise refereeing in Ukraine which had been plagued by scandals and poor decisions.
"Mr Collina will concentrate on the re-organisation and supervising of the refereeing system in Ukraine," Ukrainian Football Federation chief Hryhiroy Surkis was quoted as saying on the federation's website on Monday.
Collina, 50, a distinctive figure with his bald head and intense stare, said on Sunday he had accepted a similar offer from the European governing body UEFA.
A Ukrainian football federation official told Reuters that Collina would combine his job in Ukraine with his new UEFA role.
Football in Ukraine, a co-host of the 2012 European championships, has been beset by a series of scandals ranging from match-fixing allegations to dubious refereeing decisions.
This year, Ukrainian premier league president Victor Danilova asked UEFA President Michel Platini to send a commission to help clean up the game.
