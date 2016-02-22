Copa America Centenario draw in full
Chile and Argentina will meet in a repeat of last year's Copa America final as Brazil were handed a kind draw.
The draw for the 2016 Copa America Centenario was made in New York on Sunday.
Here are the groups in full:
Group A: USA, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay
Group B: Brazil, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru
Group C: Mexico, Uruguay, Jamaica, Venezuela
Group D: Argentina, Chile, Panama, Bolivia
