Coventry and Ipswich fined for fracas

Coventry and Ipswich have been fined £2,700 and £3,750 respectively following a fracas between the teams during their 1-1 League One draw at St Andrew’s earlier this month.

The clubs were charged by the Football Association after a mass melee broke out following an off-the-ball incident involving Ipswich midfielder Gwion Edwards and Coventry defender Sam McCallum in the 57th minute.

Both clubs admitted to the charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, a breach of the FA’s rule E20.

Coventry accepted the standard penalty, while Ipswich requested a paper hearing for the charge, the FA announced.