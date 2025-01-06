Cristiano Ronaldo could make Europe return amid links to Ligue 1 and Premier League clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo will be 40 next month but there is no suggestion that he is considering retirement. Instead, he continues to score goals with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and all the talk is about where he might go next.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend is out of contract in the summer, though there have been rumours of a possible extension.

Al Nassr will have no problem meeting Ronaldo’s stratospheric salary demands and that could well be the deciding factor. A return to Europe, while a romantic idea, may not be realistic if no clubs can pay his wages.

Clubs turn down chance to sign Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has 10 goals in 12 Saudi Pro League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported that Ronaldo was considered by Paris Saint-Germain but the Ligue 1 champions decided against pursuing the transfer due to financial reasons. PSG have changed their approach from a squad of expensive Galacticos to a more youthful group of players.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Ronaldo, but the Portuguese is said to have a “desire to return to Europe”.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 217 caps for Portugal (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

To make that desire a reality might mean a significant wage cut; whether or not Ronaldo is willing to do that remains to be seen. And his recent comments suggest he is happy as the main man in Saudi Arabia.

"I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving," Ronaldo said in an interview with the Saudi Pro League.

"It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change - for Al-Nassr to try to win more titles."

Ronaldo, who continues to play regularly for Portugal with 217 caps to his name, has also earned high praise from Al Nassr manager Stefano Pioli.

"If I arrive half an hour early, Cristiano Ronaldo is already there about 25 minutes before," Pioli said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. "He is always the first to get on the bus, and it is clear that he is a perfectionist who demands a lot from himself and from others. Ultimately, he lives for the team, helps his teammates, and advises them. Sometimes I even let him speak to the players. I can't treat him like any other player. He is intelligent and respects his role and mine."

Ronaldo appears to be doing well in Saudi Arabia, then, and the lavishness of the lifestyle is suitable for a player whose superstardom has reached unprecedented levels. But maybe there is still a chance that he will forgo a little extra money and end his career closer to home, perhaps with one last tilt at the Champions League.