Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, following dramatic Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo discussed retirement from the Portugal national team after their dramatic Euro 2024 win on Monday night

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at when he will retire from professional football, or at least internationally, after captaining Portugal to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

A penalty miss in extra-time against Slovenia in their last-16 clash left Ronaldo sobbing on the pitch, but the Portuguese forward stepped up once more in the penalty shootout to slot the ball past Jan Oblak. Portugal eventually won 3-0 on penalties, setting up a Euro 2024 quarter-final match with France.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

