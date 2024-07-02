Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, following dramatic Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at when he will retire from professional football, or at least internationally, after captaining Portugal to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

A penalty miss in extra-time against Slovenia in their last-16 clash left Ronaldo sobbing on the pitch, but the Portuguese forward stepped up once more in the penalty shootout to slot the ball past Jan Oblak. Portugal eventually won 3-0 on penalties, setting up a Euro 2024 quarter-final match with France.

Speaking after the game, Ronaldo highlighted what his tears on the pitch were for, while also acknowledging that this is set to be his final European Championship.

“It is, without doubt, my last European Championship,” Ronaldo told Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Ronaldo during the game against Slovenia (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by all that football means — by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm for seeing my supporters, my family, the affection people have for me.

"It's not about leaving football, because if I do, what else would I need to do or win? "It won't be about getting one more point or one less point. Making people happy is what motivates me the most."

Euro 2024 is Ronaldo's sixth tournament, a record number amount of appearances for any player in history. In 2028, he will be 43-years-old, an age that even he won't be able to defy expectations at.

That isn't to say the Al-Nassr striker won't stick it out for at least two more years in an attempt to appear at the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico, as he goes in search of that elusive trophy.

But, even if he doesn't manage another tournament, Ronaldo's glittering international career likely won't ever be surpassed - ahead of the quarter-finals against France, he has made 211 appearances and scored 130 goals for his national team, both of which seem insurmountable records.

He is yet to find the net at Euro 2024, though, having taken 20 shots at goal so far this tournament. Only four players have taken more shots without scoring at a single European Championship since 1980 - something he is looking to change on Friday night.

Ronaldo was left in tears in extra-time after missing a penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

