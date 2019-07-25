Crystal Palace seal three-year deal for striker Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace have completed the permanent signing of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew from Swansea.

Ayew, 27, spent last season on loan at the Eagles and will return to Selhurst Park having agreed a three-year deal with the club.

He leaves Sky Bet Championship side Swansea for an undisclosed fee having originally moved to south Wales in 2017.

✍️ Jordan Ayew has joined Palace on a three-year deal.

Welcome back, @jordan_ayew9!#CPFC

— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 25, 2019

Ayew scored one goal in 20 Premier League games for Palace last season and is looking forward to playing for the club again heading into the new campaign.

“I am very happy, I really enjoyed myself last season,” he told cpfc.co.uk.

“I enjoyed the stadium, the fans, the boys – they were really good to me – everything here was positive and that’s why I decided to continue with Crystal Palace.”

Ayew’s only Premier League goal of last season came in a win over Wolves. (David Davies/PA)

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was pleased to land his man and paid tribute to Ayew’s contribution during his loan spell.

“We are delighted to secure Jordan’s services for another three seasons at Crystal Palace,” he said.

“He has proved himself as a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad, and certainly played his part in the club securing its highest ever Premier League points tally in the last campaign.”

Former Forest goalkeeper Stephen Henderson has also signed for Palace this summer. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ayew is Palace’s second new recruit of the summer after the signing of goalkeeper Stephen Henderson from Nottingham Forest.

The club has lost full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United and there are question marks over the future of key man Wilfried Zaha, who continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal and Everton, among others, as the new season looms.