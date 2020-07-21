Crystal Palace sign former West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson
By PA Staff
Crystal Palace have signed defender Nathan Ferguson on a three-year deal.
The 19-year-old right-back has joined on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at West Brom at the end of last month.
Ferguson told the club’s official website: “It’s great to be here. Crystal Palace is a great club in my opinion, and I feel like there’s a lot that I can bring to the team. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”
An England youth international, Ferguson was highly-rated during his time with the Baggies, who he joined as an eight-year-old.
He made his senior debut at the start of the 2019-20 season but did not play after January due to a knee injury and left the club at the end of June after rejecting a new contract.
Chairman Steve Parish said: “Nathan is a fantastic signing for us, a player we’ve been committed to for a long time.
“He is hungry, focused, has a great attitude and he’s got an abundance of talent. It’s been a challenging six months for Nathan, and I’m genuinely so pleased for him that we have finally secured his services.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.