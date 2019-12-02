Crystal Palace without defensive trio for Bournemouth clash

Crystal Palace will be without Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Joel Ward for Tuesday’s home fixture with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Ward and Cahill missed Saturday’s 2-0 win away to Burnley with knee injuries and Dann, who deputised for the ex-Chelsea centre back at Turf Moor, suffered an ankle issue and had to be withdrawn in the second half.

It means Mamadou Sakho is likely to make just his second league start of the season for the visit of the Cherries, but Roy Hodgson has no other fitness concerns.

Bournemouth will have captain Simon Francis and midfielder Philip Billing back from suspensions at Selhurst Park.

Defender Francis was sent off for two bookings against Wolves on November 23, while Billing also sat out Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Tottenham due to a one-game ban following his fifth yellow card of the season.

Cherries winger Harry Wilson is pushing for a start after scoring twice off the bench against Spurs and full-back Adam Smith could return following illness, but forward Joshua King is not expected to overcome a hamstring injury in time to face the Eagles.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Hennessey, Henderson, Tomkins, Sakho, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Meyer, McCarthy, Riedewald, Camarasa, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke, Wickham.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Stacey, S. Cook, Ake, Rico, Fraser, L. Cook, Lerma, Danjuma, Solanke, C. Wlson, Boruc, Simpson, Mepham, Francis, Gosling, Billing, H. Wilson.