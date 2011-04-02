Danish official to referee Bulgarian Cup match

In December, Levski threatened to boycott their matches against Litex if the BFU refused to appoint foreign officials to take charge.

Litex did not oppose Levski's demand.

Levski, 26-times Bulgarian champions, visit Litex in the domestic cup quarter-final and then host the Lovech-based club in a potential title-deciding league match on May 4.

Litex top the standings with 49 points from 19 matches, followed by Levski on 41.

Matches between Litex and Levski have been highly-charged affairs in recent seasons. The league game in October was marred by an onfield brawl that caused a five-minute interruption where the referee showed two red and five yellow cards.

Christoffersen, 38, who became an international referee in 2008, will be assisted by his compatriots Lars Rix and Henrik Kristensen.