Dembele returns to Barca squad for Athletic clash

Ousmane Dembele has returned from injury and been named in Barcelona's squad to take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Dembele suffered a sprained left ankle in the Blaugrana's LaLiga win over Leganes on January 20 and was expected to face two weeks on the sidelines.

The France international did not return in time to face Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg in midweek, but he has been named in the group for this weekend's league game.

The news comes as a boost to Ernesto Valverde ahead of a Champions League double-header against Lyon that gets under way on February 19.

Barca will visit Madrid in both the Copa and LaLiga before the second leg with Lyon at Camp Nou next month.