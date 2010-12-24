Demichelis ditches Bayern for Malaga

Bild reported that Malaga would take over Demichelis' salary and pay a three million euros transfer fee at the end of the season if the club stays in Spain's top division.

Demichelis, who played in the World Cup in South Africa, lost his starting spot this season and has been keen on a move to get regular playing time.

"Yes, it's a done deal," said the 30-year-old. "I've already said goodbye... in the dressing room. It was seven unforgettable years."

Demichelis joined Bayern in 2003 and formed a successful central defensive partnership with Belgian Daniel van Buyten but both have performed below expectations over the past 18 months.