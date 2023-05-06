'Desperation': Gary Neville rages at Premier League owners for season of sackings

Gary Neville has berated Premier League owners for their readiness to sack managers this season, pointing to 'some of the maddest football decisions ever seen'.

Neville's comments came as relegation-threatened Leeds (opens in new tab) parted ways with Javi Gracia after just 12 games in charge earlier this week and appointed Sam Allardyce – their third manager of the campaign.

Southampton (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) have also fired two bosses this term, with a record total of 15 changes in dugout across the Premier League throughout 2022/23.

And in Neville's view, things have gone too far. Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, the Manchester United (opens in new tab) legend turned pundit said:

"I couldn't believe it at first. The desperation we're seeing now...

"I'm a club owner [of League Two Salford City] – I've sacked managers – but the desperation we've seen this season in the Premier League mainly due to the fact clubs are so worried about losing that income, going down… we're seeing some of the maddest football decisions we've ever seen. And it's crazy.

Neville highlighted Leeds – who also dispensed with director of football Victor Orta this week – as the maddest example of the lot. The ex-England international continued:

"This Leeds season has been as crazy as it gets. Jesse Marsch stayed for a long time; Javi Gracia comes in; it doesn't work then [he] gets sacked and Sam Allardyce comes in for four games, then the sporting director goes…"

Allardyce is back for his ninth Premier League job (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Scott Parker of Bournemouth (opens in new tab) became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season, after August's 9-0 drubbing by Liverpool (opens in new tab), followed by Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel.

Steven Gerrard and Bruno Lage lost their jobs at Aston Villa (opens in new tab) and Wolves (opens in new tab) respectively before the end of October, while Southampton's dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl made it six managerial changes prior to the World Cup break (including Graham Potter's decision to swap Brighton for Chelsea).

Frank Lampard became the next boss to receive his P45, leaving Everton (opens in new tab) in late January; Leeds then pulled the trigger for the first time this term as they gave Marsch his marching orders, before Southampton sacked Nathan Jones and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) sent Patrick Vieira packing.

Another big dismissal came in the final week of March when Spurs eventually cut ties with Antonio Conte (replacing him with interim boss Cristian Stellini, who was sacked a month later...).

On April 2, Leicester (opens in new tab) and Chelsea both decided it was time for a change as they moved on from Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter respectively – before Leeds gave Gracia the chop a month later.

Aaand breathe.