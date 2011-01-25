Dnipro capture Ghana defender Inkoom

News of the signing of the 21-year-old defender, from Swiss club Basel, followed the weekend announcement that Dnipro, fourth in the Ukrainian league, had agreed terms to sign 20-year-old midfielder Giuliano from Brazilians Internacional.

No transfer fees for either player have been disclosed.

"We have almost completed transfers of Giuliano and Samuel Inkoom", Dnipro executive Andriy Stetsenko was quoted by the club's web site as saying.

Inkoom helped Ghana win the 2009 Under 20 World Cup by scoring the deciding goal against Brazil in a penalty shootout at the end of a 0-0 draw.

Inkoom made his World Cup debut in June last year in a last-16 knockout game against the United States which Ghana won 2-1 in extra time.