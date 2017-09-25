Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers

The Champions League returns for matchday two on Tuesday, with a huge clash between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid the standout fixture.

Dortmund twice scored late equalisers against Madrid last season to top their group, before Zinedine Zidane's men went on to retain their European title.

Elsewhere, the top two in Group F - Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk - meet at the Etihad Stadium, while both Tottenham and Besiktas look to continue their winning starts.

Here, we look at the Opta numbers from Tuesday's fixtures.

Sevilla v Maribor

11 - Sevilla have won 11 of their 15 Champions League home games (D1 L3) and have never failed to score in any of those 15 matches.

26 - Maribor had 26 shots on matchday one against Spartak Moscow, the third-most on the opening day of this season's competition after Bayern Munich (29 v Anderlecht) and Real Madrid (27 v APOEL Nicosia).

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

2 - Spartak Moscow have won only two of their last 17 home games in the Champions League (D5 L10). They've also kept only one clean sheet in their last 18 games on home soil in the competition.

0/6 - Liverpool have failed to win any of their last six Champions League games (D3 L3), their longest ever run without a victory in the competition. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight CL games.

Napoli v Feyenoord

1969 - Napoli's only victory against Dutch opposition in European competition came back in December 1969 against Ajax in the Fairs Cup (1-0). Since then, they are winless in their five encounters (D2 L3) vs Dutch teams, conceding 13 goals overall.

0 - Napoli have never lost two consecutive Champions League group games.

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

0/4 - No Ukrainian club has ever won an away game in the Champions League against English opposition (D2 L12). In fact, Shakhtar have lost all four of their trips to England in the competition.

3 - Three of Manchester City's four goals against Feyenoord on matchday one came from corner kicks. They have never won their opening two games of a Champions League campaign.

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

2007 - Besiktas are winless in their last six Champions League games at home (D3 L3), their longest drought in the competition. Their last win dates back to November 2007 against Marseille (2-1).

5 - RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner didn't have a shot on target against Monaco but was caught offside more times than any other player on matchday one (5).

Monaco v Porto

2004 - Monaco and Porto's only previous encounter was in the 2004 Champions League final; the Portuguese side won 3-0.

3 - Porto have lost all three of their Champions League games in 2017. They have never lost four in a row in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

9 - This is the ninth game between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the Champions League since 2012-13, more than any other fixture in the competition over that period.

0 - Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid is the fixture that has been played more times than any other in the Champions League without producing a red card (12 games, 0 red).

Apoel v Tottenham

0/9 - APOEL have never kept a clean sheet at home in the Champions League group stages (9 games).

4/4 - Despite playing only four games in his Champions League career, Harry Kane has already scored four goals. On matchday one against Dortmund, he was involved in all three Spurs goals, assisting the first and scoring the other two.