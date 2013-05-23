Dutt awaits decision on Werder job request

The DFB said in a statement on Thursday that Werder had requested the release of Dutt, who succeeded Matthias Sammer at the football association after the former Germany defender took up a role at Bayern Munich last year.

Dutt, who joined the DFB in August 2012, has a contract to 2016.

"Because of the importance of the person involved, the DFB board will discuss whether to offer the desired release," the authority said.

The 48-year-old Dutt made a name for himself after guiding Freiburg into the Bundesliga in 2009 and keeping them there until his departure in 2011 for a season at Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder narrowly escaped relegation this season and parted ways with coach of 14 years Thomas Schaaf on the penultimate weekend of the season.