Eberechi Eze release clause revealed as Premier League clubs eye Crystal Palace man

Eberechi Eze heads into the summer as one of the most highly sought-after players in the Premier League as he prepares for his first ever major tournament with England.

The Crystal Palace midfielder was one of the standout performers in a stellar campaign for the Eagles as a whole, grabbing 15 goal involvements in just 27 appearances.

The playmaker has been the subject of plenty of speculation heading into the summer transfer window and is expected to be a one of a number of players Oliver Glasner will be desperately trying to hold onto.

Eze netted the only goal in a 1-0 win at Anfield this season. (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze release clause revealed

The former Queens Park Rangers midfielder has been a wanted man for a number of years now, with a supposed pursuit by Manchester City failing to materialise in 2023, instead opting for Wolves' Matheus Nunes.

With Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Cheick Doucoure all expected to have suitors this summer, the Eagles were undoubtedly hoping to price Eze out of a move this season as they look to build on the extraordinary momentum at the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, recent developments have suggested that may not be the case...

Michael Olise is expected to depart Selhurst Park in the coming months. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that Eze has a £60 million release clause written into his contract, with a further £8 million in potential add-ons.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

it is unclear when this clause becomes active, or whether it is only available to certain teams.

However, with the 25-year old's stock continuing to rise, it now seems only a matter of time before we see him playing for one of Europe's most elite clubs.

More England and Euro 2024 news

Fancy yourself as a true England fan? Take our quiz naming all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010! Or find out about Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile. Finally, find out where to watch Euro 2024 in London ahead of the summer's big tournament.