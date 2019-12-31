Ederson back as Manchester City prepare to face Everton

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson returns for the New Year’s Day visit of Everton in the Premier League after serving a one-match suspension.

Defender John Stones and playmaker David Silva could also be back in contention after returning to training following injuries.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane, who have both had long-term knee problems, are now City’s only absentees.

Everton will travel to the Etihad Stadium with the same squad that claimed victory at Newcastle on Saturday.

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) is now back in training but will not return before Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Forward Alex Iwobi (hamstring) is not yet ready to return while midfielders Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are long-term casualties.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Fernandinho, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, S Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Baines, Digne Delph, Sidibe, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Tosun.