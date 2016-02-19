Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Hamburg 0: Hosts held in stalemate as winless run continues
Eintracht Frankfurt have not won in Bundesliga since January 24, a sequence of four matches after Friday's 0-0 draw with Hamburg.
Eintracht Frankfurt's winless streak in Bundesliga extended to four matches after they played out a goalless draw at home to Hamburg.
In a game of few clear-cut opportunities at Commerzbank-Arena on Friday, lowly Frankfurt were unable to seal a first win since January 24.
The draw helped Hamburg up to 10th in the standings at the start of round 22, while Frankfurt moved two points clear of the relegation play-off berth.
