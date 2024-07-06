England boss Gareth Southgate has pulled off a huge double-bluff against Switzerland

Oh, Gareth Southgate. You sneaky so-and-so.

The England manager is not exactly the master of mind games, more often displaying candid honesty than trying to fool his detractors. So imagine our shock at the start of the Switzerland game.

England were announced as playing with the rumoured back three that we've seen all week, moving the much-maligned Kieran Trippier to a right wing-back berth, with Bukayo Saka switching to the opposite flank. Phil Foden confirmed ahead of kick-off that this was to ‘match up’ with the Swiss shape.

Kieran Trippier: still at left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet just five minutes in, it appears that was a rouse. Saka on the right. Trippier on the left. All the training with five mannequins looks like it was a decoy.

England are playing with the same system as they have throughout this tournament. Given how the British media were roundly criticised all week for “leaking” the Three Lions' tactics against the Swiss, it seems as if they've played their role perfectly, too.

Fair play, Gareth. You got us.

Former England midfielder Darren Anderton has stated that he agrees with his former team-mate Gareth Southgate, and would also play Bukayo Saka at left-back, while Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham's confidence. Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, has claimed that he'd "walk home" from Germany if Southgate didn't start Kobbie Mainoo.

