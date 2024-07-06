England boss Gareth Southgate has pulled off a huge double-bluff against Switzerland
England manager Gareth Southgate has pulled the wool over the eyes of Europe in his 100th game in charge
Oh, Gareth Southgate. You sneaky so-and-so.
The England manager is not exactly the master of mind games, more often displaying candid honesty than trying to fool his detractors. So imagine our shock at the start of the Switzerland game.
England were announced as playing with the rumoured back three that we've seen all week, moving the much-maligned Kieran Trippier to a right wing-back berth, with Bukayo Saka switching to the opposite flank. Phil Foden confirmed ahead of kick-off that this was to ‘match up’ with the Swiss shape.
Yet just five minutes in, it appears that was a rouse. Saka on the right. Trippier on the left. All the training with five mannequins looks like it was a decoy.
England are playing with the same system as they have throughout this tournament. Given how the British media were roundly criticised all week for “leaking” the Three Lions' tactics against the Swiss, it seems as if they've played their role perfectly, too.
Fair play, Gareth. You got us.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.