Erik ten Hag wanted by three European clubs - with Manchester United sack looming: report

Erik ten Hag might not need to worry about losing his job at Manchester United, with three other attractive clubs in Europe currently available and considering him as their new boss.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Manchester United's new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants current England manager Gareth Southgate to take over at Old Trafford following Euro 2024, putting Erik ten Hag's position under threat.

And with the Dutchman's future uncertain, other clubs in Europe have started to look at the possibility of appointing Ten Hag their new manager for the start of the 2024/25 season.

According to the Daily Star, Ten Hag is on the shortlist of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, with all three Bundesliga sides all interested in acquiring his services ahead of next season.

Of course, that'll be dependent on the managerial merry-go-round that is set to endure this summer. Bayern Munich's main replacement for Thomas Tuchel seems to be Xabi Alonso, though Liverpool are reportedly leading the race for the Spaniard.

If Alonso does decide to join Liverpool, then that'll leave both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen scrambling for a new boss. Ten Hag would certainly welcome offers from both clubs, too - he previously worked at Bayern as the reserve team manager a decade ago, while Leverkusen look set to land their first-ever Bundesliga title this season.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are also an attractive proposition. Currently third in the table, they look set to qualify for next term's Champions League, and have a promising squad reminiscent of the one Ten Hag worked with during his time at Ajax.

Whether they will choose to dispense of current incumbent Sebastian Hoeness, though, is another matter - especially if he manages to land the club Champions League football after his first full season in charge. But Hoeness is still only 41, and he could depart for a more attractive role in Europe if offered the chance.

