Euro 2024: England's Kyle Walker on how final away from Wembley could benefit Three Lions vs Spain

By
published

England face Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final in Berlin and Kyle Walker says playing away from home this time could help

Kyle Walker applauds England fans after the semi-final win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England defender Kyle Walker believes playing away from home in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain could be beneficial to the Three Lions following their defeat to Italy on penalties at Wembley in the Euro 2020 showpiece.

There was a packed crowd at Wembley for that match, which was played in July 2021 as the tournament was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with thousands of fans forcing their way in to the national stadium without tickets.

