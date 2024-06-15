Euro 2024: How Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai will make history for Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai heartbreakingly missed the last Euros through injury – but this time, the electric Liverpool midfielder is fit and raring to go.

Euro 2024 will give Hungary's main man his first taste of Europe's ultimate international stage, and he'll be hoping to help his nation improve on their Euro 2020 performance by making out of the group.

However far the Hungarians go in Germany, though, Szoboszlai is set to make European Championship history.

Szoboszlai poised for new Euros record

Not only is Dominik Szoboszlai Hungary's standout player; he's their captain, having taken the armband in 2022.

Still only 23 years old, the former RB Leipzig man – who left the German outfit for Liverpool last summer – is set to become the youngest skipper in the 64-year history of the Euros.

Szoboszlai led his nation through Euro 2024 qualifying, where they topped their group ahead of Serbia.

The youngest captains at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 will be Kylian Mbappe's first major tournament as France captain (Image credit: Alamy)

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of five Euro 2024 captains in their 20s, the second- and third-youngest being Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and France's Kylian Mbappe (both 25).

The other two 20-something skippers are Milan Skriniar of Slovakia and Tomas Soucek of the Czech Republic (both 29).

At the other end of the scale, 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to become the oldest ever Euros captain, in what will be his sixth (and surely final) appearance at the tournament with Portugal.

Croatia legend Luka Modric isn't far behind, though, heading into the finals with the armband at the age of 38.

