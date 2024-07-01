Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham hits back at 'rubbish' criticism after late equaliser for England vs Slovakia

By
published

Jude Bellingham had a message for England's critics after his spectacular overhead kick forced rescued the Three Lions against Slovakia at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham gestures to the England fans after his goal against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has hit out at criticism of England and referenced "rubbish" from outside in discussing his celebration against Slovakia at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old midfielder hit a brilliant overhead kick deep into added time in Gelsenkirchen to force extra time and Harry Kane's header shortly after the restart saw England complete a 2-1 victory from the jaws of defeat.

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.