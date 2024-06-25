Euro 2024: Roy Keane urges Gareth Southgate to hand start to 'amazing' squad player

By
published

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has made his feelings clear after Cole Palmer got his first England outing of Euro 2024 against Slovenia

ITV Euro 2024 Ex- Manchester United skipper Roy Keane is seen presenting for ITV during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane has called on Gareth Southgate to find a way to get Cole Palmer into his side when England head into the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

Jude Bellingham’s headed goal had got England off to a winning – if somewhat unconvincing – start to their summer campaign against Serbia in their opening group game.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.