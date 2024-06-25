Euro 2024: Roy Keane urges Gareth Southgate to hand start to 'amazing' squad player

Roy Keane has called on Gareth Southgate to find a way to get Cole Palmer into his side when England head into the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

Jude Bellingham’s headed goal had got England off to a winning – if somewhat unconvincing – start to their summer campaign against Serbia in their opening group game.

But they let a lead given to them by captain Harry Kane slip in a poor showing against Denmark last time out, with Morten Hjulmand’s long-range strike forcing Gareth Southgate’s side to share the spoils - and they were held to a draw again in their final group game against Slovenia.

Roy Keane: "I love Cole Palmer, I think he's an amazing player"

England had nonetheless had their passage to the round of 16 assured without kicking a ball in the interim thanks to the results in the finals round of Group A and B games, which ensured Gareth Southgate’s side would at the very least go through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Bukayo Saka thought had had given an unconvincing England the lead midway through the first half, tapping home Phil Foden's ball across the face of goal, but the Manchester City man was immediately ruled to have been offside in the build-up.

That was to be the only real spark England showed in the first half, but the ITV pundits felt there was a significant improvement after Southgate rang the changes from the interval onwards with a series of substitutions, including handing Chelsea's Palmer his first outing of Euro 2024 - despite the game finishing goalless.

Roy Keane wants to see more of Cole Palmer for England at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keane said: "I thought [Kobbie] Mainoo looked very comfortable out there, but the one I am always excited to watch...I think Palmer certainly has that X-factor.

"I know we were saying 'why didn't he come on maybe the first or second game', but when he came on, every time he gets the ball you think something is going to happen.

"So there was certainly a bit more fluency to their game in the last 10-15 minutes, but still no end product, they didn't really test the goalkeeper, but there's one or two positives with the clean sheet.

"But again, we go back to it, they need to show more quality in attacking areas - but I do love Palmer, I think he's an amazing player."

After drawing their first two games, Slovenia came into the game knowing at least a draw would take them through alongside England and get them past the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history as an independent nation.

The former Yugoslavian state had previously appeared at Euro 2000 and the World Cup in both 2002 and 2010, marking their return to the big stage this summer with a very convincing qualification campaign that saw them finish level on points with Denmark.

England will face an as-yet undetermined third-placed side in the round of 16, with Denmark taking on host nation Germany and Slovenia's opponents yet to be determined.

Keane wants Palmer to start the next match (Image credit: Getty Images)

