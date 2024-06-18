Euro 2024 terrorist attack thwarted just in time as Munich, Dortmund, and Berlin all targeted

By
published

Police in Spain have arrested nine people across the country who are said to have plotted attacks in Germany

A widespread attack on three Euro 2024 hosting cities is said to have been stopped by authorities.
A widespread attack on three Euro 2024 hosting cities is said to have been stopped by authorities. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A terror-attack group linked to ISIS has been thwarted by authorities across Europe, with plans to target fans at Euro 2024 identified.

Spanish police have conducted a series of arrests after discovering the I'LAM Foundation which is known to have direct links to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.