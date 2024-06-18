Euro 2024 terrorist attack thwarted just in time as Munich, Dortmund, and Berlin all targeted

A widespread attack on three Euro 2024 hosting cities is said to have been stopped by authorities.

A terror-attack group linked to ISIS has been thwarted by authorities across Europe, with plans to target fans at Euro 2024 identified.

Spanish police have conducted a series of arrests after discovering the I'LAM Foundation which is known to have direct links to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The accused have been stopped just in time after crucial evidence was intercepted calling for attacks on the Euros in Germany, as well as Real Madrid footballers and supporters and the upcoming Paris Olympics.

WATCH NOW | Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

According to an exclusive report via The Mirror, posters were found with arms propaganda stating: "Where do you want?" and "Score the final goal!"

It is also thought three potential German cities are said to have been targeted, which included Munich, Dortmund, and Berlin – the latter being the host city for the final in July.

Nine people were taken into custody in Girona, Cadiz, Almeria, and Tenerife as a result of the protracted investigation, which involved cooperation with Europol, the FBI, and law enforcement organisations from the Netherlands, Germany, France, Estonia, Romania and Iceland.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of the material found, certain members of the Real Madrid squad were said to have been earmarked, with the players' names kept under wraps.

Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid against former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the posters found and produced by the I'LAM Foundation, one read: "My dear Muwahhid brother. Wait at a place near the players' point of arrival. Target them along with their fans."

Another hinted to the home of the recent UEFA Champions League winners as a potential hotbed for casualties, stating: "My dear brother in Al-Andalus. A very valuable target awaits you. Break into the crowds, distract security with improvised explosives and decoy devices, and advance towards your main target with determination."

According to Europol and the Spanish government, the deconstruction of the I'LAM Foundation has severed relations between ISIS and several possible terrorists.

UEFA are said to have been made aware of the potential threat, with the news following reports UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches were to be targeted by ISIS-related members.

More Euro 2024 stories

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world



Euro 2024 injuries: Every player missing the tournament



Euro 2024 top scorers: The leaders for the Golden Boot