Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Serbia vs England?

The BBC have laid claim to England's first game of Euro 2024 as they take on Serbia in Group C.

Expectations for England have been set sky high since they reached the final of Euro 2020 but suffered a penalty shootout heartbreak as Italy claimed the crown, with many fans of the Three Lions feeling only lifting the trophy can be considered a success this summer. The BBC punditry team have been tasked with reflecting those hopes and dreams.

Serbia are meanwhile playing in their first Euros as a fully independent nation, despite going to three of the past World Cups since breaking off from Yugoslavia and then Serbia and Montenegro.

How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

Guy Mowbray will lead the commentary live from Gelsenkirchen for the game. The 52-year-old Yorkshireman's first major tournament was the 1998 World Cup, with Eurosport, followed by a spell at ITV that took in Euros 2000 and 2004 and the 2002 World Cup. He has been with the BBC and a regular on Match of the Day since 2004.

Sitting alongside him, microphone in hand, is Euro 96 golden boot winner Alan Shearer, who scored 30 goals in 63 appearances for England from 1992-2000 as well as winning the Premier League golden boot with three times while representing Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Former England striker Gary Lineker hosts proceedings as usual from the studio, joined by former Manchester City and England full-back Micah Richards, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, and Euro 2008 and 2012 winner with Spain, Cesc Fabregas.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More England stories

'Jordan Pickford is one of Europe's best, better than Donnarumma. I question why he’s not playing for a team higher up Premier League' – David James gives verdict on England Euro 2024 goalkeeper

Euro 2024: Riot police called in to tackle hooligan-led clash between England and Serbia fans

Chelsea beat Manchester United to Crystal Palace and England star, with personal terms agreed: report