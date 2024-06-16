Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Serbia vs England?

By
published

England get their Euro 2024 campaign underway against Serbia on Sunday – but who will feature on BBC's coverage?

Gary Lineker, who is presenting for the BBC at Euro 2024, poses for a selfie with a young fan ahead of the Europa League final in Dublin in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC have laid claim to England's first game of Euro 2024 as they take on Serbia in Group C.

Expectations for England have been set sky high since they reached the final of Euro 2020 but suffered a penalty shootout heartbreak as Italy claimed the crown, with many fans of the Three Lions feeling only lifting the trophy can be considered a success this summer. The BBC punditry team have been tasked with reflecting those hopes and dreams.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.