Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Germany vs Switzerland?

Euro 2024 reaches its final round of group games on Sunday as Germany and Switzerland meet in what could end up being a bit of a dead-rubber, with the neighbouring countries battling it out in Group A - but there is still something on the line if the Swiss can pull off a shock against the hosts.

Germany have won both of their games so far in convincing fashion, dispatching Scotland and Hungary, but need to avoid defeat to stay ahead of their opponents and finish top of the group and earn themselves a nominally easier draw in the round of 16. Switzerland meanwhile need at least a point to be mathematically guaranteed of second place in the group – though goal difference means they are likely to have it all but sewn up already.

The BBC pundit crew will lead coverage of the action in the UK, with their broadcast set to start on BBC Two at 7:30pm UK time ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At Euro 2024 (So Far)

Steve Bower is the BBC commentator for the occasion. A former MUTV commentator, Bower has a lengthy commentary CV that includes Setanta Sports, Sky Sports, ITV Sport, ESPN NBC Sport, BT Sport and TNT Sport; basically, if they have ‘Sport’ in the name, Bower has worked for them. He has covered major tournaments for the BBC since the 2010 World Cup.

Overseeing proceedings in the studio is Mark Chapman, a long-standing and familiar face and voice for the BBC.

Punditry will be provided by former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard, Leicester City and England centre-back Conor Coady, and recently-retired posture fan goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .