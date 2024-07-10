England took 26 players to Euro 2024, and most of them have seen at least some action. But not everyone has been so fortunate.

Gareth Southgate has yet to use any of the following stars, for various reasons. And with England having two games at most left in Germany, time is running out for them to be used.

Ahead of Wednesday's huge semi-final clash with the Netherlands, we run you through the Three Lions yet to take to the pitch at this summer's big tournament. Will any of them get a proper taste of Euro 2024 between now and Sunday's final...?

VIDEO: Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

England players who haven't played a single minute at Euro 2024: Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale (Image credit: Alamy)

There are four main circumstances which would see a team's second-choice goalkeeper get a run-out a major tournament: injury to the number one; a red card; top spot in the group being secured with a game to play, allowing the manager to rotate his starting 11; and the first-choice 'keeper having an absolute mare. None of those have happened to England, so Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale hasn't made it onto the pitch.

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson (Image credit: Alamy)

As third-choice goalkeeper, you need even more to go wrong (or go in your favour) to even come close to seeing any action at a major tournament. Dean Henderson won't have expected to play in Germany, and he's not going to barring an outrageously chaotic sequence of events.

Lewis Dunk

Lewis Dunk (Image credit: Alamy)

With Marc Guehi suspended, Lewis Dunk might well have been a contender to start at centre-back in England's quarter-final against Switzerland. As it was, Gareth Southgate opted for Ezri Konsa – and even though he switched to a back three, there was still no room for Dunk, with Kyle Walker occupying the right centre-back position.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez (Image credit: Alamy)

Given his ability to play at centre-back or right-back, Joe Gomez ought to have had more opportunity to get some Euros minutes than others. It hasn't panned out that way, though, with the Liverpool man still waiting to make his major tournament debut.

Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton (Image credit: Alamy)

Among the youngest members of England's Euro 2024 squad at 20, Crystal Palace midfield starlet Adam Wharton capped a breakout season by earning his first senior Three Lions cap in June's friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in June. He's yet to feature at the tournament, though, which is no great surprise given the top talent he's competing with: the likes of fellow prodigy Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice.

Tom Heaton

Tom Heaton (Image credit: Alamy)

Wait a minute, Tom Heaton isn't in the squad – is he? No, he's not, but the veteran Manchester United shot-stopper is at the Euros, having been taking along as an extra goalkeeper for training.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for this summer's big tournament

More England stories

Fresh from producing the decisive save in England's latest penalty shootout triumph against Switzerland, Jordan Pickford finds himself immortalised in the new goalkeeping shirt of one of his old clubs.

As the Three Lions were booking their place in the semi-finals, BBC anchor Gary Lineker had a slightly awkward moment on air...

And former England defender Gary Neville has called on Gareth Southgate and co. to evoke the spirit of the Three Lions famous thrashing of the Netherlands at Euro 96.