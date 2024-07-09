Liverpool identify Spain winger as marquee summer signing: report

Liverpool are in for a Spain superstar: after all, summer tournaments are always an excellent shop window and Euro 2024 in Germany is proving to be no different.

A host of players are making the most out of being in the spotlight this summer as they look to deliver glory for their country as the tournament enters the home straight.

Spain deservedly booked their place in Sunday’s final with a 2-1 win over France on Tuesday evening, while England and the Netherlands will lock horns on Wednesday night in the other Euro 2024 semi-final.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain team have perhaps been the most impressive side in the tournament, with their pair of young winners turning in a series of match-winning displays. And while 16-year-old Lamine Yamal’s value will have skyrocketed this summer, it is the team’s winger on the other side that is gaining interest from a number of big teams.

Nico Williams of Atheltic Bilbao has been electric at times at Euro 2024 and Spanish outlet Marca claim that Liverpool want to sign him.

They add that the Reds will have to do battle with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the race for the 21-year-old, who has a reported release clause of between €55 million and €58m.

Nico Williams in action for Spain against Italy at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Athletic being a reluctant seller, they will not let him leave for any fee below this clause.

One quirk that the Marca report adds is that Nico’s elder brother Inaki, who also plays for the Basque club, has previously snubbed a move to Anfield and Athletic hope Nico will also turn down these latest advances.

Williams is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

