Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England vs Slovakia?
Euro 2024 favourites England enter the knockout stages with a meeting against Slovakia that cannot be taken for granted
Euro 2024 seems to have taken a back seat on the BBC during Glastonbury, so ITV continue their domination of this weekend’s Euro 2024 round of 16 by bringing us both of Sunday evening’s games – starting with England vs Slovakia.
Gareth Southgate’s England booked their passage by finishing top of one of the most boring groups in the history of the competition, going through with five points (and, in fairness, two clean sheets).
Standing in their way in the 5pm kick-off (6pm German time) are Slovakia, who also reached this stage in 2016. That’s the best they have done to date since parting ways with the Czech Republic – though they did win it as part of Czechoslovakia in 1976. Will we get any more interesting nuggets than that from the ITV punditry team this evening? Let’s hope so.
Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Slovakia?
ITV unsurprisingly have their main man on commentary for the occasion, with Sam Matterface taking to the gantry once more; he has been their go-to commentator since 2020. You’ll also know him from talkSPORT if you’ve ever hired a van and couldn’t be bothered to re-tune the radio.
Former Arsenal and England right-back Lee Dixon will join Matterface live from Gelsenkirchen, having been with ITV since 2012 after years with the BBC.
Who are the pundits and presenters for England vs Slovakia?
Shouting all the talking points in the general direction of his pundits before and after the game (and at half time) will be presenter Mark Pougatch.
Providing grimaces and insight in return will be former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland skipper Roy Keane, former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville, and former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.
Laura Woods and former Lioness Karen Carney will be the boots on the ground insight the stadium, with reporting from Gabriel Clarke.
