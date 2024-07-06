Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for England v Switzerland?

Jude Bellingham is set to feature in the match against the Swiss

So who is the referee and VAR for England v Switzerland?

England have hardly been convincing this Euro 2024 campaign but the side have a chance to make it to the semi-finals tonight with victory over Murat Yakin’s Switzerland. The Three Lions relied on a genius overhead kick by Jude Bellingham in the dying embers of the game against Slovakia to take the game to extra-time, whereupon Harry Kane’s header ensured progression to the quarterfinals.

Even though Switzerland have far less star names than England, as opposed to Gareth Southgate's men, they do look very much like a collective. They dominated Hungary in their opening game (3-1), before drawing their last two group stage games, against Scotland (1-1) and Germany (1-1). The side looked impeccable against a laboured Italy in the Round of 16 and their win landed a contest against England.

VIDEO The GENIUS Way Spain Adapted To Beat Germany

Who is the referee for England vs Switzerland at Euro 2024?

Italian referee Daniele Orsato will preside over the proceedings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniele Orsato is set to oversee England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash against Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday afternoon..

The experienced Italian referee will be retiring from the game after this tournament. At 48 years old, Orsato, who has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2010, recently officiated his final club match of the season - the Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in May, where he was seen in tears after the match.

The official was honoured with a guard of honour from Atalanta and Fiorentina players following his final Serie A appearance.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Orsato officiated the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich and the the Argentina-Croatia semi-final at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He will be supported by assistant referees Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for England vs Switzerland at Euro 2024?

Daniel Siebert will act as the fourth official (Image credit: BBC)

Orsato will be joined by compatriot Massimiliano Irrati, who will be acting as the main video assistant referee. In 2022, the official was in the firing line of Adrien Rabiot. The Juventus man took to social media to criticise Irrati's decision making during Juventus' Serie A clash with Inter Milan following the decision to award Hakan Calhanoglu a penalty and then retake his penalty after Wojciech Szczesny made an initial save.

He will have assistant video assistant referees Paolo Valeri and Bastian Dankert alongside him, while the fourth official is Daniel Siebert, a veteran German referee ranked in the UEFA first category.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world.

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.