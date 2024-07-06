Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for England v Switzerland?

By
published

It's Euros quarter-final time - but who is the referee and VAR for England v Switzerland?

Who is the referee and VAR for England v Switzerland?
Jude Bellingham is set to feature in the match against the Swiss (Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is the referee and VAR for England v Switzerland?

England have hardly been convincing this Euro 2024 campaign but the side have a chance to make it to the semi-finals tonight with victory over Murat Yakin’s Switzerland. The Three Lions relied on a genius overhead kick by Jude Bellingham in the dying embers of the game against Slovakia to take the game to extra-time, whereupon Harry Kane’s header ensured progression to the quarterfinals. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.