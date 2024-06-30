Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for England vs Slovakia?

The Euro 2024 last 16 continues with England and Slovakia vying to set up a quarter-final tie against Switzerland in the next round.

In spite of the heavy criticism sent their way, England did manage to finish top of their group to earn themselves what should nominally be a more generous draw against one of the other groups' third-placed sides.

But in actual fact, Slovakia were part of the very weird Group D, where everyone beat everyone else and drew the other games to all finish on four points apiece.

Who is the referee for England vs Slovakia?

Umut Meler will be lugging the whistle around the pitch for the third time at this tournament.

The Turkish referee has actually overseen a Slovakia game already: he took charge of their 1-0 victory over Belgium in their opening game of Euro 2024, when he controversially denied Belgium a goal after a pitchside monitor check as he deemed Lois Openda to have handled in the build-up. His other game was Austria's 3-1 win over Poland, which included a late penalty for Ralf Rangnick's side.

Meler will be assisted by linesmen and countrymen Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy.

Who are the VAR and fourth official for England vs Slovakia?

Marco Fritz leads the VAR team, with fellow German Christian Dingert and Poland's Tomasz Kwiatkowski assisting him in the video studio.

The fourth official will be Slovenia's Rade Obrenovic.

