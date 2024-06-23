Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Scotland vs Hungary?
The big battle to try and squeak into the Euro 2024 knockout stages will be officiated by the tournament's only non-European referee
Hungary and Scotland will round off their Euro 2024 Group A campaigns both hoping it is not the end of their adventure out in Germany.
Scotland have only very faint hopes of finishing second in the group thanks to their goal difference and would need a big win coupled with a heavy Switzerland defeat against Germany to do it, but a victory over Hungary would give them a strong chance of going through as one of the best third-placed sides.
Hungary are in a weaker position having lost both of their games so far, but will know they still have a slight chance of scraping through via the same path by beating the Scots. That could make this a tasty game – so who’s going to referee it?
Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At Euro 2024 (So Far)
Who is the referee for Scotland vs Hungary at Euro 2024?
Facundo Tello has come over from Argentina for the tournament, with Italy's Maurizio Mariani making the reverse trip across the Atlantic to take charge at this summer's Copa America.
The only non-European referee at Euro 2024 took charge of Turkey's highly-entertaining 3-1 victory over Georgia earlier in the group stage.
Tello is a well-known face in his home nation and is supported by two of his countrymen in the shape of Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Scotland vs Hungary at Euro 2024?
Norwegian referee Espen Eskas will be stationed by the dugouts as fourth official for this game. He visited Manchester twice last season, taking charge of Manchester United's Champions League group stage defeat to Bayern Munich and Manchester City's victory over FC Copenhagen in the round of 16.
Alejandro Hernandez is the VAR for the game, assisted by fellow Spaniard Juan Martinez Munuera and Portugal's Tiago Martins.
