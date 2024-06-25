Euro 2024: Why doesn’t Jeremie Frimpong sing the Netherlands national anthem?

Jeremie Frimpong of Netherlands poses for a portrait during the Netherlands Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 03, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Jeremie Frimpong is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after players in Europe after a stellar campaign under Xabi Alonso for title-winners Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Manchester City and Celtic man reached double digits for both goals and assists in all competitions last season from wing back and at just 23-years old he promises to be one of the world's best in no time at all.

This form has resulted in plenty of eye placed firmly on Frimpong this summer, leading fans to ask: Why doesn't he sing the Netherlands' national anthem?

Why doesn’t Jeremie Frimpong sing the Netherlands national anthem?

Many players opt not to sing their respective national anthems before games for a multitude of reasons, however, Frimpong's is not so groundbreaking.

Born in Amsterdam, Frimpong grew up in Manchester, having joined the Manchester City academy from the age of nine, with English quickly becoming his first language.

A move to Celtic early in his senior career only furthered his need to speak English, with fans pointing out the the Dutchman has a noticeably colloquial English accent despite his heritage.

The simple fact is, despite his birth certificate, Frimpong doesn't actually speak Dutch!

Frimpong himself told Goal that, despite improving over the years, his grasp of the Dutch language is minimal, although he is able to take part in match talks and understand certain footballing terms.

The full back will likely play a staring role in the Netherland's final group fixture against Austria on Tuesday as the Dutch look to confirm top spot ahead of pre-tournament favourites France.

