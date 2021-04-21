European Super League: Graeme Souness accuses founding clubs of “selling their souls for quick money”

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness says the architects of the failed Super League project sold their souls, and believes resignations are inevitable.

The Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ were joined by Italy’s AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus and Spain’s Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in announcing the breakaway league on Sunday, but it suffered a humiliating collapse within 48 hours.

All six English clubs have said they are pulling out, and Manchester United announced that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will stand down from his role at the end of the year.

But Souness, a five-time English champion and three-time European champion at Anfield, expects more heads to roll after the way club executives betrayed their supporters.

"This is just the beginning. The supporters will not forgive the people who decided to go for this idea," Souness told Sky Sports.

"They will not forgive them because they come on, talk a good game, tell us how much they love their football clubs, how much they are behind it and it for the long term, and they've been shown to be people that would take the quick money. They would sell their soul, basically.

"They were going to sell the souls of our major football institutions. They go beyond football clubs and they mean so much to so many people.

“They were selling institutions, selling their souls for quick money, and our supporters will not forgive them. I don't know how these clubs will manage to get back onside.

“It's just the tip of the iceberg. I think you'll see a lot more people who will have to resign their positions once the truth comes out about who was involved and who was driving it.”

