European transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo keen on leaving Juventus to join Sergio Ramos at PSG

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in joining PSG after being impressed by the French club's transfer business so far this summer.

The Parisians lost out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season, and have responded strongly by signing Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi, with Gianluigi Donnarumma expected to follow.

Ronaldo’s future has been the subject of speculation for months now as he approaches the final year of his deal in Turin.

According to French outlet FootMercato, the Portugal international is interested in joining PSG after seeing them make several big moves.

Those included the arrival of Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Ramos, who joins other former Merengues players Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria at the club.

Recent reports in Italy suggested that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes will meet with Juve soon to discuss extending his contract by a year, but the Serie A giants are said to be willing to let the 36-year-old go if he wants to leave.

Ronaldo is currently on €31 million per year net, far more than any other player in Italy and more in fact than several Serie A clubs’ entire wage bill.

PSG have certainly caught the eye the most in the summer window so far, signing Ramos and Wijnaldum on free transfers and capturing flying wing-back Hakimi from Inter Milan for around €60 million.

Ronaldo’s potential destinations are limited by his massive wage demands, with PSG one of a handful of clubs who may have a realistic chance of paying him what he wants.

A disappointing campaign for Juve ended with the Turin club scraping into fourth place on the final day of the season under Andrea Pirlo, who was then sacked and replaced by Massimiliano Allegri.

Ronaldo scored 29 goals to win the Serie A golden boot last season and is currently sharing the top scorer prize at Euro 2020 with the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick, on five goals.

