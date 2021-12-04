Everton news: Rafael Benitez's future at stake as Toffees call emergency board meeting

Rafael Benitez's days at Everton could be very numbered indeed, with chairman Bill Kenwright said to have called an emergency meeting of the club's hierachy.

The Toffees remain in an extremely sticky patch, having lost seven of their last nine matches and not won since 25th September.

Wednesday night's 4-1 Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool at Goodison Park marked a new low in former Reds boss Benitez's disastrous reign in the blue half of the city, with some fans leaving before the game had even got to half-time.

According to the Mirror, the Spaniard's position will be near the top of the agenda for Kenwright and co.

And it has to be; Everton are not in a good way at all right now, having severely regressed from the promising progress made under previous manager Carlo Ancelotti.

As the campaign approaches its halfway point, the Toffees are languishing towards the wrong end of the table — and they are sliding towards a relegation battle if things don't improve pretty rapidly.

Frankly, it looks like that improvement can only come from parting ways with Benitez only five months into his tenure.

Under the 61-year-old, Everton have come to lack purpose or identity — deficiencies which were glaringly exposed as Liverpool tore them to shreds in midweek.

Benitez may well still be in the dugout for the visit of Arsenal on Monday night, but there is a lingering sense that his superiors might have already made up their minds about his future.