Ewan Henderson available for Ross County’s clash with Hibernian

Ross County welcome back Ewan Henderson for the Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Hibernian.

The on-loan Celtic midfielder was ineligible for County’s’ 4-1 defeat by the champions on Sunday.

Tom Grivosti (foot), Iain Vigurs (foot) and Don Cowie (knee) are working their

way back to fitness and back-up goalkeeper Jack Ruddy has been struggling with illness.

Hibernian have an unchanged squad for the trip to Dingwall.

Darren McGregor scored in a 6-0 reserve win over St Mirren on Tuesday as he made a comeback from a stomach injury, and could return for the first team at the weekend.

David Gray returned to training on Monday following a knee injury but is not ready for match action.

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Draper, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Henderson, Morris.

Hibernian provisional squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Marciano.