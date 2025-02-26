Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV details, kick-off time for midweek Premier League clash

The two sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at St James' Park earlier this season

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on Wednesday February 26, as Premier League action returns for a dose of midweek football at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Key information • Date: Wednesday, February 26 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool will be hoping to take a step closer to the Premier League title as they host Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Reds have still lost just once in the league so far this term and will be buoyed after a 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend. Mohamed Salah is enjoying the campaign of his life and could take his tally to 31 with a goal against the Magpies.

Newcastle still have hopes of a top-four finish and sit just two points behind Chelsea. A win on Merseyside will lift Eddie Howe's side back into the UEFA Champions League places.

Alexander Isak is the one to watch and is argubly one of the most prolific strikers in Europe at present. The talented Swede has 21 goals to his name in all competitions so far this season.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United live on TNT Sports or Discovery+. Coverage begins at 6.30 pm GMT on TNT Sports 1.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United elsewhere in the world

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home for Liverpool vs Newcastle United, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the US

Fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel. Kick-off is at 3.15pm ET.

To watch USA Network online, you can get a simulcast on the NBC Sports app using your cable credentials, but if you don't have cable, you can watch using one of the cord-cutting streaming services such as Sling or Fubo.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on Optus Sport, which has the rights to Premier League football down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month and with that you can enjoy a live stream of every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United in Canada?

In Canada, Liverpool vs Newcastle United will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

