FIFA 22: Soundtrack announced, featuring Glass Animals, Chemical Brothers, Lorde, Major Lazer, John Newman, AJ Tracey and more
The iconic soundtrack this time features 122 songs across both FIFA and Volta, as FIFA 22 gets its distinct sound
The much-awaited soundtrack for FIFA 22 has been announced, featuring some of the biggest artists in music right now.
There are a few returning names to the series, such as Glass Animals, Jungle and binki, while big acts, such as Brockhampton, Chemical Brothers and Swedish House Mafia have contributed songs to the franchise for the very first time.
As has become custom in recent editions of the game, there are two soundtracks: one for FIFA and one for Volta.
The FIFA soundtrack in full, for FIFA 22
- Area21 - Followers
- Arrdee - Oliver Twist
- Baby Queen - You Shaped Hole
- Bakar - The Mission
- binki - Landline
- Bloodmoon - Disarm
- Caio Prado - Baobá
- Casper Caan - Last Chance
- Che Lingo Ft. Tamaraebi - Eyes On The Prize
- CHVRCHES - Good Girls
- Easy Life - Skeletons
- Elderbrook & Bob Moses - Inner Light
- Enny - I Want
- Feiertag Ft. Msafiri Zawose - Trepidation
- Garden City Movement (With Lola Marsh) - Summer Night
- Girl In Red - Apartment 402
- Glass Animals - I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
- Greentea Peng Ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise - Free My People
- Harvey Causon - Tenfold
- Hendrix Harris - The Hill
- Hope Tala - Mad
- Inhaler - Totally
- Island - Do You Remember The Times
- Joy Crookes - Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
- Jungle - Talk About It
- Karol Conka & Rdd - Subida
- Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested
- Kojey Radical Ft. Lex Amor - War Outside
- Kokoko! - Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?
- Little Simz - Fear No Man
- Loyle Carner - Yesterday
- Luke Hemmings - Motion
- Moodoid (With Melody’s Echo Chamber) - Only One Man
- Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night Dynamite - Demon
- Morad - Seguimos
- Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego - Fuego
- My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love
- Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai - Glidin'
- Polo & Pan ft. Channel Tres - Tunnel
- Polyamory - Hallelujah
- Public Order - Feels Like Summer
- Sam Fender - Get You Down
- Seb - Seaside_demo
- Shango SK - High Way
- Sir Was - Before The Morning Comes
- Swedish House Mafia Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake - Lifetime
- Terry Presume - Act Up
- The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear
- Tsha Ft. Trio Da Kali - Demba
- V.I.C - A Teen
- Willow Kayne - Two Seater
- Yard Act - The Overload
- Young Franco Ft. Denzel Curry & Pell - Fallin’ Apart
The Volta soundtrack in full for FIFA 22
- 84 Controller ft. Caitlyn Scarlett - U & Me
- Ac Slater, Darkzy & P Money - Vibes On Tap
- Apollo Brownaitch ft. Avelino - Party Round My Place
- AJ Tracey & Mabel - West Ten
- Aluna - Body Pump (Sammy Virji Remix)
- Amber Mark - Mixer (Preditah Remix)
- Ares Carter ft. Charlotte Haining - Out Of Lives
- Armand Van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene Hector - Step It Up (Zach Witness Remix)
- Ashnikko ft. Kelis - Deal With It
- Baauer - Gogo!
- Badmómzjay - Tu Nicht So
- Big Zuu ft. D Double E - Variation
- Bklava - Thinkin’ Of You
- Bluey - Wine It
- Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown - Buzzcut
- Caribou - Never Come Back
- Chika - Hickory Dickory
- Choomba ft. Lp Giobbi & Blush’ko - Say It
- Cobrah - U Know Me
- Cole Lc ft. Adz - Westbrook
- Crush Club - Believer
- Dan D’lion - Good Times To Come
- DJ Snake & Malaa - Pondicherry
- Drs & Mozey Dance The Night Away
- Earthgang ft. Future - Billi
- Firebeatz - Let’s Get Down
- Flohio - Whiplash
- Headie One ft. Young T & Bugsey - Princess Cuts
- Hermitude - Hyperparadise (Flume Remix) [Ganz Flip]
- Holy **** - Deleters (Apre Remix)
- Hybrid Minds ft. Grace Grundy - Bad To Me
- Jae5 ft. Skepta & Rema - Dimension
- Jay Prince - In The Morning
- Jimothy Lacoste - Describe A Vibe
- John Newman - Love Me Again (Vice Remix)
- Kah-lo - Commandments
- Kent Jones ft. Rick Ross - Bout That
- Keys N Krates Brazilian - Love Song
- Kream - Take Control
- Lice (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman) - Ask Anyone
- Lorde ft. Run The Jewels - Supercut (El-p Remix)
- Loveleo ft. Rico Nasty - Tung Tied
- Machinedrum ft. Dawn Richard - Do It 4 U
- Major Lazer ft. Sia & Labrinth - Titans (Vip Remix)
- Manga Saint Hilare & Lewi B - Don’t Just Sit There. Do Something.
- Mk Xyz - Geaux
- Mr Jukes & Barney Artist ft. Kofi Stone - Check The Pulse
- Neon Nights ft. Outlaw The Artist - Shining
- Noisy - 24/7
- Nutty P & Pav4n - Moves
- Nvdes - Out With A Bang
- Odeal -More Life
- Orang Utan - Who's Your Love?
- P Money & Silencer - Doing Well
- Pav4n & Kromestar - Stasis
- Rêve - Ctrl+Alt+Delete
- Rl Grime & Isoxo - Stinger
- Saint Bodhi - Blessed
- Seeyousoon - Ben Affleck
- Shay D - Talk Of The Town
- Shygirl - Siren
- Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4$$ - Watch Me
- Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy Colors - Uno 2 Tres
- Terrell Hines - Otherside
- The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear
- The Dirty 33 & Bobbie Johnson - Glowed Up
- Verb T & Illinformed - Low Notes
- Wacotron - Toothpaste
- Xvoto - Brainfreeze
- Yeboyah - Just Se
