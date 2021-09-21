FIFA 22: Soundtrack announced, featuring Glass Animals, Chemical Brothers, Lorde, Major Lazer, John Newman, AJ Tracey and more

The much-awaited soundtrack for FIFA 22 has been announced, featuring some of the biggest artists in music right now.

There are a few returning names to the series, such as Glass Animals, Jungle and binki, while big acts, such as Brockhampton, Chemical Brothers and Swedish House Mafia have contributed songs to the franchise for the very first time.

As has become custom in recent editions of the game, there are two soundtracks: one for FIFA and one for Volta.

The FIFA soundtrack in full, for FIFA 22

Area21 - Followers

Arrdee - Oliver Twist

Baby Queen - You Shaped Hole

Bakar - The Mission

binki - Landline

Bloodmoon - Disarm

Caio Prado - Baobá

Casper Caan - Last Chance

Che Lingo Ft. Tamaraebi - Eyes On The Prize

CHVRCHES - Good Girls

Easy Life - Skeletons

Elderbrook & Bob Moses - Inner Light

Enny - I Want

Feiertag Ft. Msafiri Zawose - Trepidation

Garden City Movement (With Lola Marsh) - Summer Night

Girl In Red - Apartment 402

Glass Animals - I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Greentea Peng Ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise - Free My People

Harvey Causon - Tenfold

Hendrix Harris - The Hill

Hope Tala - Mad

Inhaler - Totally

Island - Do You Remember The Times

Joy Crookes - Feet Don’t Fail Me Now

Jungle - Talk About It

Karol Conka & Rdd - Subida

Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested

Kojey Radical Ft. Lex Amor - War Outside

Kokoko! - Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?

Little Simz - Fear No Man

Loyle Carner - Yesterday

Luke Hemmings - Motion

Moodoid (With Melody’s Echo Chamber) - Only One Man

Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night Dynamite - Demon

Morad - Seguimos

Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego - Fuego

My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love

Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai - Glidin'

Polo & Pan ft. Channel Tres - Tunnel

Polyamory - Hallelujah

Public Order - Feels Like Summer

Sam Fender - Get You Down

Seb - Seaside_demo

Shango SK - High Way

Sir Was - Before The Morning Comes

Swedish House Mafia Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake - Lifetime

Terry Presume - Act Up

The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear

Tsha Ft. Trio Da Kali - Demba

V.I.C - A Teen

Willow Kayne - Two Seater

Yard Act - The Overload

Young Franco Ft. Denzel Curry & Pell - Fallin’ Apart

The Volta soundtrack in full for FIFA 22

84 Controller ft. Caitlyn Scarlett - U & Me

Ac Slater, Darkzy & P Money - Vibes On Tap

Apollo Brownaitch ft. Avelino - Party Round My Place

AJ Tracey & Mabel - West Ten

Aluna - Body Pump (Sammy Virji Remix)

Amber Mark - Mixer (Preditah Remix)

Ares Carter ft. Charlotte Haining - Out Of Lives

Armand Van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene Hector - Step It Up (Zach Witness Remix)

Ashnikko ft. Kelis - Deal With It

Baauer - Gogo!

Badmómzjay - Tu Nicht So

Big Zuu ft. D Double E - Variation

Bklava - Thinkin’ Of You

Bluey - Wine It

Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown - Buzzcut

Caribou - Never Come Back

Chika - Hickory Dickory

Choomba ft. Lp Giobbi & Blush’ko - Say It

Cobrah - U Know Me

Cole Lc ft. Adz - Westbrook

Crush Club - Believer

Dan D’lion - Good Times To Come

DJ Snake & Malaa - Pondicherry

Drs & Mozey Dance The Night Away

Earthgang ft. Future - Billi

Firebeatz - Let’s Get Down

Flohio - Whiplash

Headie One ft. Young T & Bugsey - Princess Cuts

Hermitude - Hyperparadise (Flume Remix) [Ganz Flip]

Holy **** - Deleters (Apre Remix)

Hybrid Minds ft. Grace Grundy - Bad To Me

Jae5 ft. Skepta & Rema - Dimension

Jay Prince - In The Morning

Jimothy Lacoste - Describe A Vibe

John Newman - Love Me Again (Vice Remix)

Kah-lo - Commandments

Kent Jones ft. Rick Ross - Bout That

Keys N Krates Brazilian - Love Song

Kream - Take Control

Lice (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman) - Ask Anyone

Lorde ft. Run The Jewels - Supercut (El-p Remix)

Loveleo ft. Rico Nasty - Tung Tied

Machinedrum ft. Dawn Richard - Do It 4 U

Major Lazer ft. Sia & Labrinth - Titans (Vip Remix)

Manga Saint Hilare & Lewi B - Don’t Just Sit There. Do Something.

Mk Xyz - Geaux

Mr Jukes & Barney Artist ft. Kofi Stone - Check The Pulse

Neon Nights ft. Outlaw The Artist - Shining

Noisy - 24/7

Nutty P & Pav4n - Moves

Nvdes - Out With A Bang

Odeal -More Life

Orang Utan - Who's Your Love?

P Money & Silencer - Doing Well

Pav4n & Kromestar - Stasis

Rêve - Ctrl+Alt+Delete

Rl Grime & Isoxo - Stinger

Saint Bodhi - Blessed

Seeyousoon - Ben Affleck

Shay D - Talk Of The Town

Shygirl - Siren

Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4$$ - Watch Me

Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy Colors - Uno 2 Tres

Terrell Hines - Otherside

The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear

The Dirty 33 & Bobbie Johnson - Glowed Up

Verb T & Illinformed - Low Notes

Wacotron - Toothpaste

Xvoto - Brainfreeze

Yeboyah - Just Se

