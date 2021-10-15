FIFA 22: The best players aged under 21

Every year FIFA fans love finding out which youngsters are the best on the new game. After all, ready-made superstars are great in the short-term, but, long-term, you're going to want to mould gems into world beaters.

With that in mind, FFT is proud to reveal the 10 best players aged 21 or under on FIFA 22, including stars from the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. But who comes out on top?

ORDER NOW How to get your hands on a copy on FIFA 22 today

11. Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Age: 21

Score: 77

French goalkeeper Meslier joined Leeds from FC Lorient in the summer of 2020 and has quickly established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa's side were excellent going forward last season, but could be leaky at the back, meaning Meslier was kept busy during most of his 35 outings. Were it not for the youngster, the Whites would have conceded far more than 54 goals.

10. Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg)

Age: 21

Scopre: 79

Frenchman Lacroix is not only one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the world, he's also one of the most improved (see FIFA 22's most improved list here). Having only arrived in the Bundesliga at the start of last season, the 21-year-old centre back fast became a linchpin in Oliver Glasner's defence as an impressive Wolfsburg qualified for the Champions League courtesy of a fourth-placed finish. Bigger clubs are certain to be circling this season. Your team on FIFA should too.

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Age: 20

Score: 80

A missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout could not detract from Bukayo Saka's excellent season and quality performances for England over the summer. The Arsenal youngster has shown the speed, balance and – crucially – the match intelligence required to become one of world football's true greats. If anything, his score could be higher.

8. Reece James (Chelsea)

Age: 21

Score: 81

While England fans bicker over whether Trent or Kyle Walker should start at right back, James quietly goes about his business, defending and attacking with an all-round quality perhaps no other English defender possesses. He was good before Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January 2020, but the German has helped take his game to a new level. Tough, quick, composed and disciplined: James could become a legend at Stamford Bridge.

7. Pedri (Barcelona)

Age: 18

Score: 81

Future Ballon D'Or winner? You'd be mad to bet against it. Pedri is still only 18, but is already crucial to both Barcelona and Spain, linking midfield and attack together with a maturity that belies his years. The teenager made 35 La Liga appearances last year, scoring three and setting three up for his teammates. He will want to improve on those numbers this term.

6. Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

Age: 21

Score: 82

Thirteen goals in his debut year in England was a more than acceptable return, but Pep wants to see more from the jet-heeled Spaniard this season. The failure to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero in the summer has meant Torres is frequently being fielded as City's attacking spearhead, something the winger has seldom done in the past. It appears to be working. Torres has all the ingredients – pace, intelligent movement and composed finishing – to be a sensational striker.

5. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Age: 20

Score: 82

Alphonse Davies might be just 20, but he already has three Bundesliga titles and Champions League medal to his name. He wasn't just a kid along for the ride either; the Canadian's pace and attacking instincts have made him a cornerstone of the success the Bavarian giants have enjoyed in recent years. If he can fine tune his technical side just a little bit more, he'll be unstoppable.

4. Joao Felix (Atletico)

Age: 21

Score: 83

Felix has struggled at times since joining Atletico for £114m in July 2019 – who wouldn't? But while some football "fans" like to beat him around the head with his price tag, others are excited to see the player we all know he can be emerge game by game. Ten goals and six assists in 40 appearances last season was a step in the right direction – Felix has always been more of a support striker than an outright gunslinger – but he'll want to take things up a notch this year.

3. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Age: 21

Score: 84

The Manchester City creator is widely deemed to be the most naturally gifted playmaker of his generation, capable of unlocking defences and beating a man with his grace, balance and footwork. This esteem is reflected in his whopping FIFA 22 score of 84. If the England international can just add a touch of consistency to his game, he could become the top dog of the FIFAs of the future.

2. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Age: 21

Score: 87

Now that's a big jump... Jadon Sancho's story is known to all: the boy from Camberwell who left the cosiness of Manchester City's academy to earn his chance at Borussia Dortmund. It paid off big time. The England winger has developed into one of the best wingers in world football, with the dazzling footwork, pace and end product to destroy teams single-handedly. That is reflected in a score of 87 on FIFA 22. Now at Manchester United, and learning under the tutelage of one CR7, Sancho has a chance to take his game to wonderful new realms.

1. Erling Haaland

Age: 21

Score: 88

Who else? Erling Haaland is deservedly the best player aged 21 or under in FIFA 22. The Norwegian is already in the top five players in the world and has the technical, mental and physical ability to become the greatest player of all time. The youngster has scored 68 goals in just 67 Borussia Dortmund appearances, and is certain to be the subject of a mammoth tug-of-war between Europe's superclubs next summer.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

READ NEXT

FIFA 22 New Heroes cards revealed ahead of the new game

FIFA 21 The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

FIFA 21 How to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

RANKED! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever