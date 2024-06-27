Line-up quiz! Can you name the England line-up from the Euro 2016 game against Wales?

It's time for another of FourFourTwo's line-up quizzes and this one is taking you back to Euro 2016, as we're asking you to name the England XI that Roy Hodgson sent out against Wales.

Yes, we know – not exactly happy memories of that summer for England fans.

The tournament in France was not one of the Three Lions' finest hours, as their last 16 defeat to Iceland went down as one of their most disappointing exits in modern times.

But they were able to see off Wales in a Battle of Britain group stage clash – although the Dragons would have the last laugh, as they made it all the way to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Portugal.

There's no clock on this quiz, so you can take your time as you try to remember all 11 players selected by Hodgson for this group stage encounter.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

