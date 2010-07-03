Forlan tweets party moments with fans
JOHANNESBURG - Uruguay's players celebrated the penalty shootout victory over Ghana which put them in the World Cup last four by partying with fans into the small hours of the morning in their hotel.
The scenes were filmed by goal-scorer Diego Forlan and posted on his Twitter page following Friday's match which finished after 11pm local time.
The clip shows the players bouncing up and down in a circle and singing songs, surrounded by fans waving Uruguayan flags in a ballroom of their Johannesburg hotel.
Uruguay beat Ghana 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in a thrilling quarter-final on Friday marked by a handball on the line by Luis Suarez which denied Ghana a last-second winner. The Africans missed the subsequent spot-kick, leaving the score 1-1.
Forlan has kept fans informed of goings-on in the Uruguayan camp on his Twitter page. Earlier he posted shots of the squad enjoying a Uruguayan-style barbecue in their base camp in Kimberley.
