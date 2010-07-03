Forlan tweets party moments with fans

The scenes were filmed by goal-scorer Diego Forlan and posted on his Twitter page following Friday's match which finished after 11pm local time.

The clip shows the players bouncing up and down in a circle and singing songs, surrounded by fans waving Uruguayan flags in a ballroom of their Johannesburg hotel.

Uruguay beat Ghana 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in a thrilling quarter-final on Friday marked by a handball on the line by Luis Suarez which denied Ghana a last-second winner. The Africans missed the subsequent spot-kick, leaving the score 1-1.

Forlan has kept fans informed of goings-on in the Uruguayan camp on his Twitter page. Earlier he posted shots of the squad enjoying a Uruguayan-style barbecue in their base camp in Kimberley.

