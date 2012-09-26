Former Man City boss Bond dies aged 79
By app
Former Manchester City manager John Bond has died at the age of 79, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Bond was the last man to lead the club to the FA Cup final, losing 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in a famous replay in 1981, before Roberto Mancini's side won the competition in 2011.
Bond was also an FA Cup winner as a player with West Ham United, with whom he made more than 400 appearances as a right-back.
