Forsberg, Lindelof headline Sweden's World Cup squad

Sweden have named their final squad for the World Cup, as star men Emil Forsberg and Victor Lindelof prepare to lead the team in Russia.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic's unlikely potential participation having been ruled out last month, RB Leipzig star Forsberg is set to be the most important figure in Janne Andersson's plans.

The squad is largely made up of players who contributed to their dramatic qualification via the play-offs last November, when they beat Italy over two legs to secure a place in Group F.

Experienced heads including Sebastian Larsson, Martin Olsson, John Guidetti and Ola Toivonen have all been included, as has Celtic's Mikael Lustig.

Ken Sema, who scored against Arsenal in Ostersunds' famous 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League in February, has been left out.

"This was the toughest decision to take," said head coach Andersson, who selected Crotone's Marcus Rohden instead. "But having a player like Marcus, who can play in all four positions in midfield, may be important to us when things are evenly matched."

Sweden begin their campaign in Russia against South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, before taking on Germany and Mexico.

Sweden's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City), Robin Olsen (Copenhagen); Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea City); Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders); Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Deportivo Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse).